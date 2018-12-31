CLOSE
In Memoriam: 15 Celebrities We Lost In 2018

Celebrities and personalities we lost in 2018

Mac MIller

2018 felt like it lasted FOREVER and sadly, we lost some big-time names in the celeb world, both locally and nationally. We cried, we mourned and we gave our memories, good of bad of those we lost in 2018. From former President George H.W. Bush, his wife Barbara, Arizona senator John McCain, Here, is a list of those we lost in 2018.

1. Mac Miller

Mac passed away from an accidental overdose in September.

2. Big T

Big T, “The Million Dollar Hook Man” responsible who was featured on “Wanna Be A Baller” by Lil Troy, Lil O’s “We Ain’t Broke No Mo” and more passed away in May.

3. Craig Mack

Mack, known for Bad Boy’s first big hit in “Flava In Ya Ear” passed away at age 46 in March.

DJ Ready Red

4. DJ Ready Red

Ready Red, known as one of the founding member of Houston’s Geto Boys passed from a heart attack in August.

5. Dennis Edwards

Lead singer of the Temptations after David Ruffin, Edwards passed away at age 74 back in February.

