Nick Cannon caused quite a stir with recent interview with VladTV. The host/comedian and father of three told Vlad:

“If you with me, you don’t have to work. That’s not even on some baby mama stuff, if you with me, you don’t go to work,” he continued. “I want to be a provider. I love taking care of women.”

That one quote alone had ladies everywhere ready to quit their jobs and find a partner like Nick Cannon — even the Independent women. One Twitter user wrote, “Nick Cannon is a whole mood after his interview.. where is my Nick Cannon?”

The Wild N’ Out host is certainly gonna run with this love he’s getting. Soon after the interview went viral, he posted a thirst trap-ish photo on Instagram with the caption, “Yep, let me upgrade you!” #Provider.”

But believe it or not, Nick isn’t the only one out here helping his partner level up and making them poppin. Women have been doing the same thing for years, probably a little better.

Hit the flip to check out these famous women whose men weren’t nearly as poppin before they got with them. Alexa, Play “Upgrade U” by Beyonce.

These Famous Women Upgraded Their Partners Way Before Nick Cannon Did It was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

