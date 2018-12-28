CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

These Famous Women Upgraded Their Partners Way Before Nick Cannon Did It

0 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams's Signs to Alize as National Spokesperson

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Nick Cannon caused quite a stir with recent interview with VladTV. The host/comedian and father of three told Vlad:

“If you with me, you don’t have to work. That’s not even on some baby mama stuff, if you with me, you don’t go to work,” he continued. “I want to be a provider. I love taking care of women.”

That one quote alone had ladies everywhere ready to quit their jobs and find a partner like Nick Cannon — even the Independent women. One Twitter user wrote, “Nick Cannon is a whole mood after his interview.. where is my Nick Cannon?”

The Wild N’ Out host is certainly gonna run with this love he’s getting. Soon after the interview went viral, he posted a thirst trap-ish photo on Instagram with the caption, “Yep, let me upgrade you!” #Provider.”

View this post on Instagram

“Yep, let me upgrade you!” #Provider

A post shared by NICK CANNON (@nickcannon) on

 

But believe it or not, Nick isn’t the only one out here helping his partner level up and making them poppin. Women have been doing the same thing for years, probably a little better.

Hit the flip to check out these famous women whose men weren’t nearly as poppin before they got with them. Alexa, Play “Upgrade U” by Beyonce.

These Famous Women Upgraded Their Partners Way Before Nick Cannon Did It was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
#FitnessFriday: After A Horrific Car Accident, Melyssa Ford…
 24 hours ago
12.29.18
The Rewind: It’s A Wrap! We’re Recapping 2018
 1 day ago
12.29.18
These Famous Women Upgraded Their Partners Way Before…
 1 day ago
12.29.18
Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books &…
 1 day ago
12.28.18
Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute…
 2 days ago
12.28.18
Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years…
 2 days ago
12.28.18
Holiday Preciousness: This Dad From Ohio Purchased 6…
 2 days ago
12.28.18
The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time
 2 days ago
12.28.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 2 days ago
12.27.18
HB @ The Movies: Netflix Bird Box VIP…
 2 days ago
12.28.18
Trina Braxton On Ex-Husband Gabe Solis’ Death: ‘He…
 2 days ago
12.27.18
Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In…
 2 days ago
12.27.18
Jordan Peele’s “Us” Trailer Has Triggered A Ton…
 3 days ago
12.27.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 3 days ago
12.27.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close