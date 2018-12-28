Usually after the third or forth time, you hear what someone meant to say. Well in this case, after the third or fourth time, Grover still sounds like he said ” F*CKING”.

He’s apparently saying, “Move the camera, yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea”. It sounds more like, “Yes, yes, that’s a f*cking excellent idea.”

The popular kids show has aired since the 60’s, never thought they’d need a sensor button on a muppet.

It’s not the show goes live, so why didn’t someone hear this?

Take a listen and tell us what you hear. Did the goofy muppet drop the “F-Bomb” or do we need to clean our dirty ears out?

Grover May Have Dropped The F Bomb On Sesame Street {POLL} was originally published on hiphopnc.com

