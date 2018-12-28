Grover May Have Dropped The F Bomb On Sesame Street {POLL}

1 reads Leave a comment
Usually after the third or forth time, you hear what someone meant to say. Well in this case, after the third or fourth time, Grover still sounds like he said ” F*CKING”.
He’s apparently saying, “Move the camera, yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea”. It sounds more like, “Yes, yes, that’s a f*cking excellent idea.”
The popular kids show has aired since the 60’s, never thought they’d need a sensor button on a muppet.
It’s not the show goes live, so why didn’t someone hear this?
Take a listen and tell us what you hear. Did the goofy muppet drop the “F-Bomb” or do we need to clean our dirty ears out?
