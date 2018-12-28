Kwanzaa Celebrations In Triangle

FRIDAY December 28, 2018

The 24th annual Cary Kwanzaa Celebration honoring African-American people and their heritage, is 11 a.m., Dec. 28, at the Cary Arts Center. The celebration will feature a vendor market, children’s village with arts and crafts and a variety of performances.

SUNDAY December 30, 2018

Kwanzaa Celebration

2p.m. to 5 p.m.

Holton Career and Resource Center, 301 N. Driver Street, Durham

Free

Local and regional artists will perform. The celebration will be held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa and will celebrate the principle of Nia (purpose).

TUESDAY January 1, 2018

The African-American Dance Ensemble’s Kwanzaa Fest 2019 is at the Historic Durham Armory, 212 Foster St., downtown Durham. Doors open at noon, Jan. 1. Children’s activities start at

12:30 a.m. The program, which includes dance, music and more, starts at 2 p.m. It’s free and open to the public. Bring toiletry items and canned goods to donate to local charities.

