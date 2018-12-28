List Of Free Weekend Events And Watch Night Services

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend as well as upcoming New Year’s programs and events. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|New Year’s Eve Service “The Final Stretch”
|Event Date:
|12/31/2018
|Event Time:
|9:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Restoration Community Church
|Address Line 1:
|130 Commerce Parkway
|City, State, Zip:
|Garner NC 27529
|Event Description:
|Join us for Worship, Word and Fellowship as we bring in the New Year! The theme is #finalstretch and we know that if you do not get weary, you will see the finish line. Doors open at 9:30 am and we will have a reception after service.
|Event Contact:
|Renorda Pryor
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|rpryor@rccraleigh.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.rccraleigh.org
|New Year’s Eve Service
|Event Date:
|12/31/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections Int’l
|Address Line 1:
|601 Ramsey Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|Join us for our annual Watch Night Service and allow God to move you into your new season. Theme: “Proclaim and Decree”
For more information visit our Facebook page at: Apostle Gail Pate & Healing Hands of Love Kingdom Connections Int’l
|Event Contact:
|Apostle Gail Pate
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 286-3255
|Event Contact Email:
|healinghandsoflove@nc.rr.com
|Musical Watch Night Service
|Event Date:
|12/31/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Baptist Church Calypso
|Address Line 1:
|403 E Albritton St
|City, State, Zip:
|Calypso, NC, 28325
|Event Description:
|Watch Night Musical Program
|Event Contact:
|Odell Collins
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 222-9881
|Event Contact Email:
|dpemberton@nc.rr.com
|Watch Night Service
|Event Date:
|12/31/2018
|Event Time:
|9:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Lattisville Grove Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|1701 Jimmy Ed Rd
|City, State, Zip:
|Hurdle Mills, NC 26541
|Event Description:
|Join us for our Watch Night services on December 31 at 9:30 pm. Enjoy music from The Powell Brothers and Min. Beverly Anderson as well as laughs from Comedian David Bubba Dickens.
|Event Contact:
|Pastor George Crews III
|Event Contact Number:
|919-732-0994
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Annual Jubilee Celebration
|Event Date:
|January 1, 2019
|Event Time:
|11:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Johnston Central Alumni Center
|Address Line 1:
|1110 Massey Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Smithfield, North Carolina 27577
|Event Description:
|The Johnston County NAACP Branch will hold it’s Annual Jubilee Celebration on New Year’s Day 2019. The event is an historical reminder of “Watch Night”; when slaves, the night before and in anticipation of the Emancipation Proclamation watched all night for their freedom to be announced.
Program will feature: Elder Marvin Rawls from New Generation Christian Church, Wilson Mills, NC as keynote speaker. Refreshments
will be served.
The Emancipation Proclamation, or Proclamation 95, was a presidential proclamation and executive order issued by United States President Abraham Lincoln on January 1, 1863.
|Event Contact:
|Shirely Cohen
|Event Contact Number:
|919-934-0339
|Watch Night Service
|Event Date:
|12/31/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|651 Pine Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Shannon, NC 28386
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of Saint Matthew Missionary Baptist Church excitedly invite you to be a part of our Watch Night Service Celebration! It has been an amazing journey in which the Lord continue to be Faithful. Join us as we give “Thanks” to the Lord for his everlasting Grace and Mercies.
The Guest Preacher is Rev. C. J. Ross. Come and be blessed! Bring a friend and share the Word!
We look forward to seeing you on December 31st!
|Event Contact:
|Pastor Charles Covington
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 843-2757
|Event Contact Email:
|1watchman@1stmbcparktonnc.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcparktonnc.org
|Watch Night Service
|Event Date:
|12/31/2018
|Event Time:
|10:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|The members and pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church excitedly invite you to be a part of our “Christ Centered, Bible Based, Reaching Out” Watch Night Service Celebration! It has been an amazing journey in which the Lord continue to be Faithful. Join us as we give “Thanks” to the Lord for his everlasting Grace and Mercies.
Come and be blessed by a special performance by our “Puppets on a Mission” Ministry and the Message of God’s Word!
We look forward to seeing you on December 31st!
|Event Contact:
|Clara McNeil
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 485-0392, ext. 27
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Watch Night 2018: A Star Studded Event
|Event Date:
|12/31/18
|Event Time:
|9:30 PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Chapel Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|237 Friendship Chapel Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Wake Forest, NC 27587
|Event Description:
|Watch Night 2018 is almost here! All are welcome to join us as our theme for this night will be “A Star Studded Event”
Doors will open at 9:30 P.M. as we have a red carpet, fellowship and MORE at 10:00 P.M. worship will begin!
Colors: Red, Black & Gold
You will not want to miss this night of uplifting worship, dance, word, prayer and decrees as we bring in 2019!
All are asked to bring 3 people with you!
If you are a young person and would like to participate in this event please contact Minister Eley at (919) 539-4148
Dr. Enoch E. Holloway Sr., Pastor
|Event Contact:
|Michael Eley
|Event Contact Number:
|919-539-4148
|Event Contact Email:
|michael.eleyjr@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.friendship-chapel.org
|Kwanzaa
|Event Date:
|12/30/2018
|Event Time:
|2 pm – 5 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Holton Career and Resource Center
|Address Line 1:
|400 Cleveland St.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27703
|Event Description:
|Kwanzaa is a celebration of family, community and culture centered on seven basic values as building blocks for peace and progress within neighborhoods. This family friendly event will include entertainment by local and/or regional artists. The celebration will be held on the fifth day of Kwanzaa and will celebrate the principle of Nia (purpose).
|Event Contact:
|Jerome Johnson
|Event Contact Number:
|919-354-2750
|Event Contact Email:
|Jerome.Johnson@durhamnc.gov
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.dprplaymore.org/316/Kwanzaa
|Kwanzaa Fest 2019
|Event Date:
|01/01/2019
|Event Time:
|12 noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Durham Armory
|Address Line 1:
|220 Foster Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Join Us on January 1, 2019, at the Historic Durham Armory (212 Foster Street), in Downtown Durham, North Carolina. Bring the entire family for a day of Unity, Culture and Community Development. The doors will open at 12 noon, Children’s Village at 12:30 and the performances at 2:00pm.
Kwanzaa is a celebration for ALL people, focusing on family, friends, and the fruits of the earth. Celebrating the holiday season and Durham’s diversity, AADE’s annual Kwanzaa celebration is a time to enjoy family, community, and culture. Kwanzaa itself is a seven-day African holiday that celebrates a different principle each day. AADE’s Kwanzaa takes place on the seventh day, which is dedicated to Imani, or faith.
Kwanzaa Fest is FREE and open to the Public!!! Come enjoy games, arts & crafts, a drumming class, and Durham’s Fire Department at our Children’s Village.
In honor of Baba Chuck Davis, your donated items will be given to Urban. Ministries of Durham Let’s come together as a community to bless Urban Ministries. Click the link below for a complete list of items
|Event Contact:
|Demetrius Holder
|Event Contact Number:
|919560-2729
|Event Contact Email:
|aade.kwanzaafest@gmail.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://aadekwanzaafest.wixsite.com/kwanzaafest
|New Year’s Eve Service With The Canton Spirituals
|Event Date:
|12/31/2018
|Event Time:
|9:30 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Watch Night with the Canton Spirituals
|Address Line 1:
|1740 E Raleigh Blvd.
|City, State, Zip:
|Rocky Mount, NC 27801
|Event Description:
|Join us this year at our “New Year’s Eve” service, featuring gospel recording artist “The Canton Spirituals”.
Doors will open at 9:30pm.
This is a free event, come help us bring in 2019 !!!
|Event Contact:
|Sharon Bell
|Event Contact Number:
|252-985-1848
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.showersofblessing.org
