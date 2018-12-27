We are all still missing the Queen of Soul who passed away on August 16, 2018. However, her life is going to be celebrated by the one and only — Tyler Perry.

The special will be called “Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul” and will be taped on Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. No on when the show will air but it will be televised on CBS. Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow said in a statement to Grammy.com, “For more than six decades, her extraordinary artistic achievements coupled with her passionate dedication to her philanthropic work — which ranged from children’s and artists’ issues to civil rights activism — served as a testament to her power, majesty, and genius. These gifts positioned her as a true cultural icon, and the Recording Academy is honored to celebrate her inspirational legacy.”

The legendary Clive Davis also said, “I am thrilled to have the Recording Academy and CBS as partners in this global tribute to my very dear friend Aretha Franklin. Aretha was more than the Queen of Soul; she was a national treasure. This unique concert — featuring many of today’s greatest artists — will celebrate Aretha in a spectacular manner befitting her once-in-a-lifetime talent.”

Grammy.com reports the performers will be Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Alessia Cara, Kelly Clarkson, Common, Celine Dion, Jennifer Hudson, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Patti LaBelle, and BeBe Winans.

This clearly will be an epic performance. In other news, TMZ reports, “The IRS claims Franklin owes more than $6.3 million in back taxes from 2012 to 2018, and an additional $1.5 mil in penalties.” The site also reports, “Her lawyer also filed docs in October demanding the estate pony up nearly $54k to cover bills dating back 6 years.

Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute We All Need was originally published on newsone.com