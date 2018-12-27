CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time

0 reads
Leave a comment
Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

The Carters are spending part of their holiday in the Big Apple.

A photographer captured Bey and Jay enjoying some quality time with Blue, the twins Rumi and Sir and family members in Prospect Park.

According to the Daily Mail, the outing was to honor Jay-Z’s grandmother, Hattie White, with her own bench in the park. The inscription on the seat reportedly reads: “Someone is sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago. With Love and Admiration to our root, Hattie White.”

How sweet!

Can you believe Rumi and Sir are almost 2 years old? Check out the pics below.

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

8 photos Launch gallery

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

Continue reading Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

Jay Z & Beyonce Are ‘On The Run’ In Jamaica

The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Italian Prime Minister Visits The White House
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Songs, Books &…
 3 hours ago
12.28.18
Tyler Perry Is Hosting The Aretha Franklin Tribute…
 19 hours ago
12.28.18
Forest Whitaker Files For Divorce After 22 Years…
 20 hours ago
12.28.18
Holiday Preciousness: This Dad From Ohio Purchased 6…
 21 hours ago
12.28.18
The Carters Spotted in Brooklyn For Family Time
 22 hours ago
12.28.18
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 24 hours ago
12.27.18
HB @ The Movies: Netflix Bird Box VIP…
 1 day ago
12.28.18
Trina Braxton On Ex-Husband Gabe Solis’ Death: ‘He…
 1 day ago
12.27.18
Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In…
 1 day ago
12.27.18
Jordan Peele’s “Us” Trailer Has Triggered A Ton…
 2 days ago
12.27.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 2 days ago
12.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks…
 2 days ago
12.26.18
The Internet Had A Hilarious Response To The…
 3 days ago
12.26.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella And Yandy Deliver Christmas Eve…
 3 days ago
12.26.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close