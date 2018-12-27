Burglars Targeted T-Mobile Store On Christmas Night

On Christmas night four Houston men were helping themselves to thousands of dollars in iPhones.
According to ABC13, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Kendrick Grant, 23; Tezmon Ross, 25; Marquis Rashad Jones, 26; and Isaiah Anthony Johnson, 25, used a sledgehammer to break through the wall of the T-Mobile store.
Deputies say they took more than 20 iPhone Xs.
They were reportedly caught during a traffic stop. A black duffel bag that contained the stolen iPhones was found.
The men’s clothes and tools were reportedly covered in concrete dust from the burglary.
Harris County District Attorney’s Office accepted the state jail felony charge of burglary of a building, and for causing nearly $7,000 worth of damage to the building and interior.
