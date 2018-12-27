Eddie Murphy Shows Off All His Children During Huge Family Photo

Eddie Murphy showed off a rare private moment during holiday pictures with all of his children, including the debut of his new baby boy!

The comedian’s daughter with Nicole Murphy, Bria, posted multiple photos of the family together over Christmas, including all 10 children.

Along with Bria and new son, Max Charles, Murphy proudly stood among Shayne Audra, Zola Ivy, Bella Zahra, Izzy Oona, Miles Mitchell, Christian and Eric.

Max is the second child for Murphy and fiancée Paige Butcher, who have been together for the past 6 years.

Also great to see Angel Iris in the photo, the “Coming to America” star’s 11-year-old daughter with Mel B. The “Spice Girls” star had claimed ex-husband Stephen Belafonte was trying to ruin the relationship between Eddie and Angel, and she fought during their custody war to keep Belafonte away from the child.

Comedy King: Salute to Eddie Murphy 12 photos Launch gallery Comedy King: Salute to Eddie Murphy 1. 1. Brothers Charlie and Eddie Murphy attend the Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 1 of 12 2. 2. Anika Noni Rose attends the Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 2 of 12 3. 3. Eddie Murphy attends the Spike TV tribute to him. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 3 of 12 4. 4. Guests of the event are greeted by singers. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 4 of 12 5. 5. Guests of the event are greeted by singers. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 5 of 12 6. 6. Sugar Ray Leonard and guest attend the Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 6 of 12 7. 7. Gary "G Thang" and Erica Taylor attend the Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 7 of 12 8. 8. Teri Vaughn and Holly Robinson Peete attend the Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 8 of 12 9. 9. QuestLove of The Roots attends the Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 9 of 12 10. 10. Erica Taylor and Sugar Shane Mosley attend the Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 10 of 12 11. 11. Tracy Morgan (left) and Arsenio Hall attend the Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 11 of 12 12. 12. The Spike TV tribute to Eddie Murphy. (Photo: DeShaun Davis) 12 of 12 Skip ad Continue reading Comedy King: Salute to Eddie Murphy Comedy King: Salute to Eddie Murphy

Eddie Murphy Shows Off All His Children During Huge Family Photo was originally published on blackamericaweb.com