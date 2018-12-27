CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

More Rain Is On The Way!!!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Boys playing in rain under umbrella

Source: Maria Taglienti-Molinari / Getty

 

80% of our weekends have been dampened with rain… and tomorrow we will see more and could break a record.

ABC11 meteorologist “Big Weather” Don Schwenneker has come up with these stats. If you count the weekend as just Saturday and Sunday, it has rained on two out of every three weekends of 2018.

If you count Friday as part of the weekend, the stats get even worse. “When you factor Fridays in, over 80 percent of the weekends have had rainfall.”

Big Weather said he expects us to break the previous rain record this weekend.
Note:  Be sure to look out for flooding this weekend.

More Rain Is On The Way!!! was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama And Barack Obama Named America’s Most…
 9 hours ago
12.27.18
Trina Braxton On Ex-Husband Gabe Solis’ Death: ‘He…
 11 hours ago
12.27.18
Lil Rel Howery Refuses To Be Put In…
 11 hours ago
12.27.18
Jordan Peele’s “Us” Trailer Has Triggered A Ton…
 1 day ago
12.27.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 1 day ago
12.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks…
 2 days ago
12.26.18
The Internet Had A Hilarious Response To The…
 2 days ago
12.26.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella And Yandy Deliver Christmas Eve…
 2 days ago
12.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Marlo Forces Her Style On Shamari…
 4 days ago
12.24.18
Rest In Power: Ethel Ayler, Clair Huxtable’s Mother…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
Salim Akil’s Abuse Accuser And Former Mistress Speaks…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
Listen To Black Women| Are Your Friends The…
 6 days ago
12.24.18
17 FIRE Throwback Songs We Can’t Wait To…
 6 days ago
12.24.18
Pam Grier Is A Living Course In Womanism,…
 6 days ago
12.24.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close