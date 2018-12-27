CLOSE
Keith Sweat Hit With Tax Lien

(PR Photos)

Keith Sweat is known for being slow and sensual, but after the R&B star took his sweet time paying up on his taxes the government filed a tax lien.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the I.R.S. filed documents claiming the “Nobody” singer owes $35,147.66 in back taxes that weren’t paid for 2014.

Sweat was also warned to pay up on the Federal Tax Lien or the government will begin the process of seizing property and assets.

These days, Sweats hosts a radio show, “The Keith Sweat Hotel,” and recently made headlines when hip-hop star Jacquees apologized after disrespecting the veteran singer about being the new “King” of R&B.

[caption id="attachment_3020117" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] This king of R&B debate reached a new level of controversy this weekend when Jacquees ran up on Keith Sweat backstage at the V103 Winterfest in Atlanta and continued his tirade against the actual kings of R&B. TMZ caught up with Keith after he performed at the R&B concert and asked his thought about the R&B king conversation when Jacquees decided to insert his two cents, interrupting sweat and declaring himself the king of “right now.” Sweat’s face said it all as it literally looked like he was two seconds off Jacquees’ ass. The clip hit social media and it didn’t take long for #BlackTwitter to get a hold of it and read Jacquees his R&B rights. https://twitter.com/nohipstersblog/status/1074411932931768321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1074411932931768321&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthegrapevine.theroot.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-1074411932931768321%26autosize%3D1

Keith Sweat Hit With Tax Lien was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

