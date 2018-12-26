Secret Santa Helped Lil Wayne Out With His Taxes… And It Just So Happened To Be Jay-Z

After an extensive legal feud full of ugly revelations, countless seizures, and an attempt on his life, Lil Wayne finally severed his contract with Cash Money Records kingpin Bryan “Birdman” Williams and released Tha Carter V this summer after a 7-year wait.

The rapper spitter took a moment to shoutout the real ones who held him down during his lowest lows at the final stop of his “I Ain’t Sh*t Without You” tour.

@LilTunechi thanks JAY-Z and Swizz Beatz "There's people like JAY-Z, he held me when I was really really down… Jay don’t want me to tell nobody, that man helped me with my taxes." – Lil Wayne tonight in Chicago #TIDALXLilWayne – 'I Ain't Shit Without You' Tour pic.twitter.com/qESixcsRGZ — JAY-Z Daily (@JAY_Z_Daily) December 24, 2018

“There’s people like JAY-Z. He helped me out when I was really, really, really down. Really, really, really down,” the 5-time Grammy winner told the crowd. “There’s people like Swizz Beatz who’s gonna send me every single beat he make and wants me to rap on every single one until I got my situation straight. Jay don’t want me to tell nobody. That man helped me with my taxes. He’s a real friend y’all.”

His taxes? Now that’s definitely a real one.

