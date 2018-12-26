CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts For All Students On His Route

0 reads
Leave a comment

It may be the day after Christmas but some students in the Dallas area are still smiling after bus driver Curtis Jenkins gifted all 70 students on his bus route with gifts for the holiday.

According to KXAS, Jenkins originally wanted to do a gift exchange. But, his wife Shaneqia pointed out that some families may not be able to afford a gift exchange. Thus, the Lake Highlands Elementary School bus driver decided he would buy gifts for students.  Curtis Jenkins was mistaken for Santa Claus by students when he gifted all 70 children on his bus route with gifts.

“Seeing those faces on the kids was more than anything I could ever do with the money,” Jenkins said.

He said he set aside money from each paycheck to purchase the items, which included games, electronics, and even a bike. “I’m not at a job, I’m on a mission from God,” Jenkins said. “I don’t say anything about religion to the kids. I just let them know whatever they love is fine with me, just love somebody on the way.”

“He’s always wanted to do something for the kids,” Shaneqia said.

RELATED: Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text VIP to 71007 to join!

Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts For All Students On His Route was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jordan Peele’s “Us” Trailer Has Triggered A Ton…
 16 hours ago
12.27.18
Dallas Bus Driver Wins Christmas By Buying Gifts…
 20 hours ago
12.27.18
‘Black Panther’ Reigns, Kanye Sinks & White Folks…
 1 day ago
12.26.18
The Internet Had A Hilarious Response To The…
 2 days ago
12.26.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Kimbella And Yandy Deliver Christmas Eve…
 2 days ago
12.26.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Marlo Forces Her Style On Shamari…
 3 days ago
12.24.18
Rest In Power: Ethel Ayler, Clair Huxtable’s Mother…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
Salim Akil’s Abuse Accuser And Former Mistress Speaks…
 5 days ago
12.24.18
Listen To Black Women| Are Your Friends The…
 6 days ago
12.24.18
17 FIRE Throwback Songs We Can’t Wait To…
 6 days ago
12.24.18
Pam Grier Is A Living Course In Womanism,…
 6 days ago
12.24.18
Janelle Monae And Steve Carrell Talk Marwen, Standing…
 6 days ago
12.24.18
The Rewind: J-Lo Proves It’s Never Too Late…
 6 days ago
12.24.18
Ho, Ho, Ho! This Christmas, Phaedra Parks Wants…
 6 days ago
12.21.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close