TJMS
Home

White Man Refuses To Let Black Men Enter Apartment Without Proof Of Residency [Video]

6 reads
Leave a comment

In this week’s edition of white people never learn , a man that Twitter has named Hallway Hasselhof refused to let his Black neighbor into his apartment building.

“What are you doing in my building?” the white man asks. “You don’t live here.”

Chika Okafor posted video of the confrontation to social media noting that he was interrogated for the crime of existing in a white space as a free Black man. Writing that the man in the video “interrogated” him while he was waiting for a Lyft on the first floor of his apartment building with a friend, who caught the whole exchange on video.

“I’ve lived here 27 years and I’ve never seen you,” said Hallway Hasselhof. Apparently, Okafor should have sent out an e blast informing everyone in the building that a Black man had moved in, to prevent a scene like this one from unfolding.

The white man was visibly upset that Okafor was not losing his composure because he folded his arms and stated “I can be as cool as you.”

“You left your MAGA hat upstairs, man,” the friend filming the heated conversation tells the man in the video.

Obviously this isn’t sitting well with Twitter who had a lot to say about Hallway Hasselhoff.

“What was with him criticizing you for being calm, collected and cool. These people can’t stand that a black man can be more dignified and cooler than they will ever be,” one Twitter user commented, Yahoo reports.

“If he was truly backing down to be neighborly, he would have done neighborly things like introduce himself or extend a handshake,” another person wrote. “His intentions were very clear.”

No word on what happened to Hallway Hasselhoff yet but we’re sure the Twitter detectives will identify him soon!

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

White Man Refuses To Let Black Men Enter Apartment Without Proof Of Residency [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ho, Ho, Ho! This Christmas, Phaedra Parks Wants…
 12 hours ago
12.21.18
The Grinch IRL: Watch This UPS Driver Steal…
 1 day ago
12.21.18
David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&B ‘Clean Love’ Album:…
 1 day ago
12.21.18
Men In Black International
Check Out The Trailer For ‘Men In Black…
 1 day ago
12.20.18
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Shocks People Riding An Elevator…Watch The…
 1 day ago
12.20.18
Top R&B Songs of 2018
 2 days ago
12.20.18
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
We Got A First Look At Will Smith…
 2 days ago
12.19.18
Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw
 3 days ago
12.19.18
Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Safaree Gets Dragged Into Drama With…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close