CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s Soulless Governor

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.

24 reads
Leave a comment

Yesterday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam granted executive clemency to 11 people and none of them was Cyntoia Brown. In a news release, he said, “I am pleased to grant these acts of clemency. These individuals have made positive contributions to their communities and deserve pardons, or are individuals who will receive another chance to become contributing members of society by virtue of their commutations.”

See Also: Mia Love Whines People Don’t Like Her Because She’s Black, Not Because She Supported A Racist

Cyntoia Brown was 16 years old in 2004 when she shot and killed Johnny Mitchell Allen, 43, in self-defense. She thought he was reaching for a gun after he solicited her for sex. Prosecutors argued she wanted to rob Allen, not defend herself. After being tried as an adult, Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006. Due to outrage on social media, and attention from Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, her story went viral. The case eventually made it to the Tennessee Supreme Court due to the work not from celebrities but prison reform advocates.

On Dec. 8, CNN.com reported, “On Thursday the court said defendants like Cyntoia Brown, who are convicted of first-degree murder committed after July 1, 1995, and sentenced to life imprisonment, can’t become eligible for release from prison before serving more than five decades. The court’s five justices were unanimous in their decision against Brown.”

The Tennessee Supreme Court explained their ruling in a statement that read in part “under state law, a life sentence is a determinate sentence of 60 years. However, the sixty-year sentence can be reduced by up to 15 percent, or 9 years, by earning various sentence credits.”

Brown’s case is pending judgment in the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, but Haslam could have been the one to give her a second chance.

SEE ALSO:

Prosecutor Convinced The Two Black Men Who Were Lynched By Four Whites ‘Was Not Racially Motivated’

New Study Shatters The ‘Black-On-Black Crime’ Argument From Conservatives

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Philadelphia Police Arrest Of Two Black Men In Starbucks, Prompts Apology From Company's CEO

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

24 photos Launch gallery

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Continue reading Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Activists Protest Racial Profiling, Arrests Of Black People In Starbucks

Black Lives Matter activists called for a boycott of the Starbucks coffee chain just days after an employee called the police to arrest two Black men inside a Philadelphia location were not buying anything and wouldn't leave. Despite a number of factors that should have convinced police to show discretion and restraint -- the men were not armed; they were not violent; they did not resist arrest; the White man who they were meeting yelled at the police that the men did nothing wrong; a bystander filmed the entire episode on video -- then men were still taken into custody Thursday. The video has since gone viral. https://twitter.com/missydepino/status/984539713016094721 The first of what is expected to be many protests took place April 14 at the Starbucks location in question.

 

Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s Soulless Governor was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ho, Ho, Ho! This Christmas, Phaedra Parks Wants…
 12 hours ago
12.21.18
The Grinch IRL: Watch This UPS Driver Steal…
 1 day ago
12.21.18
David Mann Clarifies Couple’s R&B ‘Clean Love’ Album:…
 1 day ago
12.21.18
Men In Black International
Check Out The Trailer For ‘Men In Black…
 1 day ago
12.20.18
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Shocks People Riding An Elevator…Watch The…
 1 day ago
12.20.18
Top R&B Songs of 2018
 2 days ago
12.20.18
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
We Got A First Look At Will Smith…
 2 days ago
12.19.18
Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw
 3 days ago
12.19.18
Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Safaree Gets Dragged Into Drama With…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???
 4 days ago
12.18.18
Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A…
 4 days ago
12.18.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close