CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Man Used 5-Year-Old Daughter To Steal Package

2 reads
Leave a comment

(The Herald Screenshot)

It’s the holiday season so unfortunately that means packages have begun to go missing more than usual.

According to NBC4, The Hartford County Sheriff’s office is looking for a suspect who used his 5-year-old daughter to do his dirty work. The little girl was caught on camera running up to the front door of a home on Nov. 30. In the video, the girl can be seen looking back before taking a box off the porch.

The package reportedly contained a pair of boots.

When investigators released the surveillance footage, someone was able to identify the girl, which led to her father. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of 46-year-old Gary Martin Smith.

Smith is reportedly facing several charges, including theft under $100, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and 4th-degree burglary.

See the video clip here. 

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

20 photos Launch gallery

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Continue reading Help, I’ve Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

Help, I've Been Robbed: Celebrity Victims of Theft

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Man Used 5-Year-Old Daughter To Steal Package was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Men In Black International
Check Out The Trailer For ‘Men In Black…
 9 hours ago
12.20.18
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Shocks People Riding An Elevator…Watch The…
 10 hours ago
12.20.18
Top R&B Songs of 2018
 1 day ago
12.20.18
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
We Got A First Look At Will Smith…
 1 day ago
12.19.18
Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw
 2 days ago
12.19.18
Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Safaree Gets Dragged Into Drama With…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
These Christmas Wish Lists From Grown-Ups Prove Adulting…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Exclusive: Sandra Bullock Says Trevante Rhodes’ Kind Heart…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Snubs The Group For Her…
 4 days ago
12.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close