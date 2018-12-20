As we near the end of 2018, Forbes announced their annual earnings list. Tuesday they announced America’s Wealthiest Celebrities.

In 2017, notable icons like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young earned a spot on the list. While Winfrey, Jay, Jordan, and Diddy maintained or earned more of their counterparts for 2018, Dr. Dre was out-earned by returnees like Tiger Woods, along with newcomers, Kylie Jenner and author James Patterson.

This year, Oprah landed at the #3 spot earning a staggering $2.8 billion; while Jordan was right behind her with the #4 spot earning $1.7 billion; two of music’s biggest returned to the list: Jay-Z earned $90 million more than he did in 2017, and landed two spaces up to the top #5 spot with $900 million.

Diddy came in at #8 by earning at least $829 million, while Tiger Woods finished out the list with $800 million.

Oprah Winfrey Beats Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, & Diddy For America’s Wealthiest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com