As we near the end of 2018, Forbes announced their annual earnings list. Tuesday they announced America’s Wealthiest Celebrities.
In 2017, notable icons like Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and Andre “Dr. Dre” Young earned a spot on the list. While Winfrey, Jay, Jordan, and Diddy maintained or earned more of their counterparts for 2018, Dr. Dre was out-earned by returnees like Tiger Woods, along with newcomers, Kylie Jenner and author James Patterson.
This year, Oprah landed at the #3 spot earning a staggering $2.8 billion; while Jordan was right behind her with the #4 spot earning $1.7 billion; two of music’s biggest returned to the list: Jay-Z earned $90 million more than he did in 2017, and landed two spaces up to the top #5 spot with $900 million.
Diddy came in at #8 by earning at least $829 million, while Tiger Woods finished out the list with $800 million.
Child Support Payments of the Rich & Famous
Child Support Payments of the Rich & Famous
1. Future1 of 17
2. The Dream2 of 17
3. Stevie J3 of 17
4. Chris Brown4 of 17
5. Ludacris5 of 17
6. Diddy6 of 17
7. Mathew Knowles7 of 17
8. Russell Simmons8 of 17
9. Nas9 of 17
10. Britney Spears10 of 17
11. Eddie Murphy11 of 17
12. Dennis Rodman12 of 17
13. Michael Strahan13 of 17
14. Charlie Sheen14 of 17
15. Terrell Owens15 of 17
16. Lil Wayne16 of 17
17. Kevin Hart17 of 17
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Oprah Winfrey Beats Michael Jordan, Jay-Z, & Diddy For America’s Wealthiest was originally published on blackamericaweb.com