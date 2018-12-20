47-year-old Clarence Shipley Jr. was exonerated and released on Tuesday after spending nearly three decades in prison for a murder he didn’t commit.

WBAL, reports, Shipley was wrongly sent to prison 27 years ago for the 1991 death of 29-year-old Kevin Smith based on false witness testimony.

Years ago Shipley’s family and friends hired a retired detective to review the case. The detective uncovered a number of mistakes, and new witnesses have reportedly identified the killer as a man who died in 2005.

Shipley is the fourth man exonerated through the work of innocence nonprofit projects headed by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby, the University of Baltimore and George Washington University.

Famous Marylanders 16 photos Launch gallery Famous Marylanders 1. Tamar Braxton 1 of 16 2. Monique 2 of 16 3. Michael Ealy 3 of 16 4. Jada Pinkett-Smith 4 of 16 5. Sisqo 5 of 16 6. Toni Braxton 6 of 16 7. Michael Phelps 7 of 16 8. Mya 8 of 16 9. Thurgood Marshall 9 of 16 10. Maia Campbell 10 of 16 11. Billie Holiday 11 of 16 12. Martin Lawrence 12 of 16 13. Lakisha Jones 13 of 16 14. Montell Williams 14 of 16 15. Robin Quivers 15 of 16 16. Carmelo Anthony 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Famous Marylanders Famous Marylanders

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Maryland Man Freed After Spending 27 Years In Prison For A Murder He Didn’t Commit was originally published on blackamericaweb.com