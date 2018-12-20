Watch As Barack Obama Plays Santa For Kids At Children’s National Hospital

Continue reading ‘Aladdin’ First Look: Black Twitter Agrees We’re Leaving Aladdin For Jafar’s Fine A**

[caption id="attachment_3020267" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Greg Doherty / Getty[/caption] Finally! A glimpse at what the new Aladdin movie will look like... This morning, we were granted a glimpse of Will Smith as the genie in Disney's highly anticipated live-action Aladdin movie, but everyone is more focused on the hunky actor playing Jafar. Entertainment Weekly shared photos from the Aladdin set and die-hard fans of the animated classic are wishing the Genie was blue (Will Smith confirmed he'll be blue) while others are wishing for Jafar under their Christmas tree. Naomi Scott, Mena Massoud and Marwan Kenzari will star opposite Smith as Jasmine, Aladdin and Jafar and the Internet decided it would be best to ditch Aladdin for his fine ass enemy. Leading to all this chatter on Twitter as the movie and Will Smith are trending. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrkcIBcldDj/ Here's what everyone is saying about Jafar.