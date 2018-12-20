Watch As Barack Obama Plays Santa For Kids At Children’s National Hospital

4 reads Leave a comment
Barack Obama took some time to do what he does best recently…he got lots of people worked up into a frenzy when he showed up to play Santa to kids at the Children’s National Hospital. The reactions were incredible.
'Aladdin' First Look: Black Twitter Agrees We're Leaving Aladdin For Jafar's Fine A**
12 photos Launch gallery
'Aladdin' First Look: Black Twitter Agrees We're Leaving Aladdin For Jafar's Fine A**
1.1 of 12
2.2 of 12
3.3 of 12
4.4 of 12
5.5 of 12
6.6 of 12
7.7 of 12
8.8 of 12
9.9 of 12
10.10 of 12
11.11 of 12
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – add yours