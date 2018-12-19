CLOSE
TJMS
Home

White Supremacist Troll Forced To Publicly Apologize To Black Student He Harassed

1 reads
Leave a comment

(Taylor Dumpson; Screenshot: YouTube TedX)

A racist internet troll has settled a lawsuit filed by American University’s first black student body president after he helped a white supremacist website launch a vicious campaign of harassment and racial threats.

The Associated Press reports that Evan James McCarty has agreed to submit to “anti-hate training,” as well as offering an apology in writing and on video to Taylor Dumpson, who was targeted by McCarty and others on the Daily Stormer website, which is a website for white supremacists and neo-Nazis.

After Dumpson was elected as American University’s first black SGA president, Daily Stormer’s owner, Andrew Anglin, ordered his followers to threaten and intimidate Dumpson and her Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority sisters.

“No one feels safe around bananas,” Anglin wrote on his white supremacists site.

Dumpson faced racist graffiti, hate messages and even bananas tied with nooses on the Washington, D.C., campus. She eventually had to be guarded by campus police, about which Anglin’s site proudly posted a response article titled, “Ni***r Agitator Gets Police Bodyguards Because of Daily Stormer.”

McCarty harassed Dumpson on Twitter under the name “Byron de la Vandal,” an apparent nod to Byron De La Beckwith, who killed civil rights leader Medgar Evers in front of his home in 1963, the Associated Post reports. After one article publicized Dumpson’s whereabouts, McCarty tweeted: “READY THE TROOPS!”

So Dumpson, along with the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, filed a lawsuit against Anglin, McCarty and another defendant, Brian Andrew Ade, for incitement of intentional infliction of emotional distress and/or conspiracy to do so; interfering with her right to equal opportunity to education; and bias-related incitement or conspiracy to commit stalking.

McCarty agreed to attend anti-hate training sessions for one year with a licensed therapist or a qualified counselor. He also agreed to take four academic classes on race and gender, complete 200 hours of community service promoting “racial justice and civil rights” and publicly denounce hate. He also has to apologize to Dumpson on video and allow her to show it to others as she advocates against hate.

Dumpson, who is now a student, will continue to pursue her suit against the other parties. Anglin and Ade have not responded to Dumpson’s lawsuit, and Tuesday’s settlement only applies to McCarty.

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

6 photos Launch gallery

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Continue reading Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

Stories Of Racism And Discrimination In 2018

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

White Supremacist Troll Forced To Publicly Apologize To Black Student He Harassed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
We Got A First Look At Will Smith…
 13 hours ago
12.19.18
Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw
 1 day ago
12.19.18
Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To…
 1 day ago
12.18.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Safaree Gets Dragged Into Drama With…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
These Christmas Wish Lists From Grown-Ups Prove Adulting…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Exclusive: Sandra Bullock Says Trevante Rhodes’ Kind Heart…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Snubs The Group For Her…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Time Management Is Key
 3 days ago
12.17.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Everything is Not For…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Oscars Struggling To Find A New…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close