CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

We Got A First Look At Will Smith In ‘Aladdin’ And The Internet Has Questions

16 reads
Leave a comment
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel

Source: Albert L. Ortega / Getty

This morning, we got our first look at the new Aladdin movie from Entertainment Weekly. The live action reboot has garnered lots of attention since the first trailer was released.d

 

Immediately, people started focusing on Will Smith’s appearance.

 

 

V103 Winterfest 2018

Jacquees Ran Up On Keith Sweat & Black Twitter Stepped In To Read Him His R&B Rights

21 photos Launch gallery

Jacquees Ran Up On Keith Sweat & Black Twitter Stepped In To Read Him His R&B Rights

Continue reading Jacquees Ran Up On Keith Sweat & Black Twitter Stepped In To Read Him His R&B Rights

Jacquees Ran Up On Keith Sweat & Black Twitter Stepped In To Read Him His R&B Rights

[caption id="attachment_3020117" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] This king of R&B debate reached a new level of controversy this weekend when Jacquees ran up on Keith Sweat backstage at the V103 Winterfest in Atlanta and continued his tirade against the actual kings of R&B. TMZ caught up with Keith after he performed at the R&B concert and asked his thought about the R&B king conversation when Jacquees decided to insert his two cents, interrupting sweat and declaring himself the king of "right now." Sweat's face said it all as it literally looked like he was two seconds off Jacquees' ass. The clip hit social media and it didn't take long for #BlackTwitter to get a hold of it and read Jacquees his R&B rights. https://twitter.com/nohipstersblog/status/1074411932931768321?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1074411932931768321&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthegrapevine.theroot.com%2Fajax%2Finset%2Fiframe%3Fid%3Dtwitter-1074411932931768321%26autosize%3D1

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Aladdin , Will Smith

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
We Got A First Look At Will Smith…
 3 hours ago
12.19.18
Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw
 18 hours ago
12.19.18
Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To…
 1 day ago
12.18.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Safaree Gets Dragged Into Drama With…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
These Christmas Wish Lists From Grown-Ups Prove Adulting…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Exclusive: Sandra Bullock Says Trevante Rhodes’ Kind Heart…
 2 days ago
12.17.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Snubs The Group For Her…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Time Management Is Key
 3 days ago
12.17.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Everything is Not For…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Oscars Struggling To Find A New…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close