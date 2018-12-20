CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
HomeWomen's Empowerment

Women’s Empowerment 2019 Tickets On Sale Now!

239 reads
Leave a comment

Radio One

Women’s Empowerment 2019 25th Anniversary Celebration

Featuring Patti LaBelle

Follow us for all major announcements!

 

“Preserving Our Legacy”

This Women’s Empowerment experience, will feature the legendary Patti LaBelle. She will close out the show with a crowd moving performance as well as share her empowering story of how she’s built and continues to preserve her legacy.

For the past twenty-five years, Women’s Empowerment built a legacy of excellence by celebrating the heritage, culture, impact and influence of African-American women. We enjoyed greats like, Angela Bassett, Iyanla Vanzant, Robin Roberts, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson and many more.

This April 27th, 2019 at PNC Arena,  we would love for you to join us for the entire Women’s Empowerment experience.

Local Tentpole: Women's Empowerment 2019_Raleigh_RD_October 2018

patti labelle , Women's Empowerement

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Men In Black International
Check Out The Trailer For ‘Men In Black…
 24 mins ago
12.20.18
Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama Shocks People Riding An Elevator…Watch The…
 1 hour ago
12.20.18
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
We Got A First Look At Will Smith…
 1 day ago
12.19.18
Newly Crowned Miss DC USA Cordelia Cranshaw
 2 days ago
12.19.18
Which Bumblebee Cast Member Wants Jay Z To…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Safaree Gets Dragged Into Drama With…
 2 days ago
12.18.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Humility is Everything
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Cardi B’s Publicist Under Fire for…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Quiz: Who’s Your REAL King Of R&B???
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Aquaman Goes Deep & Amber Heard Makes A…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
These Christmas Wish Lists From Grown-Ups Prove Adulting…
 3 days ago
12.18.18
Exclusive: Sandra Bullock Says Trevante Rhodes’ Kind Heart…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Eva Snubs The Group For Her…
 3 days ago
12.17.18
Vitamin Of The Day: Time Management Is Key
 4 days ago
12.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close