On today’s Vitamin of the Day on the Quick Silva Show… Quick Silva talked the importance of time management. We’re in the last month of the year and he stressed the importance of starting today. Don’t wait until the new year to start. Do it right now! To hear the listen to the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: Time Management Is Key was originally published on 92q.com

