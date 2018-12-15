All Offset Wants For Christmas Is Cardi Back [Video]

CLOSE
All Offset Wants For Christmas Is Cardi Back

The marriage of Migos rapper Offset and Cardi B is currently on the rocks. Offset’s reported cheating continues to catch up with him and has led to Cardi going to Instagram to announce that the marriage is over.

Every since her announcement, Cardi B has been living her best life. Offset however has not. The rapper was supposed to release his debut solo album on Friday, December 14th. Instead, he sent out a video pleading to spend Christmas with his estranged wife and Daughter, Kuture.

As you heard in the video, Offset denies cheating on Cardi but he was entertaining these h**s. Will this public apology be enough to get his family back? We will see.

