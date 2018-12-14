Listen To Black Women| Do You Put The Wrong Men In The Friend Zone?

| 12.14.18
The Friend Zone is a place no one wants to be in. But have you ever put someone in the friend zone by accident? Or perhaps regretted friend-zoning someone who actually might’ve made a great partner? In this week’s episode of Listen to Black Women, we’re talking about the criteria women use when deciding whether to friendzone a man and if those requirements are doing us more harm than good.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

