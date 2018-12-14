Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Fans of the Starz drama series ‘Power’ are rallying around the family of a production assistant killed on set earlier this week.

A Go-Fund-Me for the family of Pedro Jimenez has exceeded its $10,000 goal with more than $70,000 raised.

63-year-old Jimenez was setting up cones on a Brooklyn street Monday morning when he was hit by passing car. The driver remained on the scene while Jimenez died at a nearby hospital.

‘Power’ creator and showrunner, Courtney Kemp, paid tribute to Jimenez in an Instagram post, saying “A few sentences cannot address the love, humor, courage and strength of a man loved by so many. Pedro Jimenez was a beloved member of our crew and here since season one. This is a tragedy for the Power family, and even more for Pedro’s family and friends, who must face the holidays and the coming cold months ahead without him.”

Several members of the show’s cast also offered their condolences to Jimenez’ loved ones.

A wake for the husband and father was held last night. Jimenez will be laid to rest in the Dominican Republic.

‘Power’ Fans Donate More than $70,000 to Crew Member Killed on Set was originally published on 92q.com