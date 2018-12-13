Urban One Honors: Icon June Ambrose Talks Blacks In The Fashion Industry

12.13.18
Celebrity stylist June Ambrose was one of the many honorees at Urban One Honors and she came in style! The Fashion Icon award winner has been behind the scenes for years, putting together the look for many of your favorite artists. Remember the patent leather-and- vinyl suit seen in Missy Elliot’s “The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)” video? How about Puff and Mase shiny suits? June did all of that.

How about the urban look in the classic hip-Hop film “Belly” Yep, June did that. Ambrose has styled for celebs such as Zoe Saldana, Mariah Carey, Kerry Washington, Kelly Ripa, Luther Vandross, the Backstreet Boys, Kim Cattrall, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Estelle, Garcelle Beauvais, Gabrielle Union, and Ciara.

Ambrose talks about the honor and gives advice to young African-Americans who would love to break into the industry.

