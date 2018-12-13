Urban One Honors: Michael Eric Dyson “Your Legacy Is The Word Next”

Michael Eric Dyson was one of the many prestigious presenters at the Urban One Honors celebration. the Georgetown Professor, Author, and Hip-Hop enthusiast spoke about the event purpose and legacy backstage.

