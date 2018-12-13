Michael Eric Dyson was one of the many prestigious presenters at the Urban One Honors celebration. the Georgetown Professor, Author, and Hip-Hop enthusiast spoke about the event purpose and legacy backstage.
Urban One Honors: Michael Eric Dyson "Your Legacy Is The Word Next"
