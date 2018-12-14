CLOSE
Oprah Responds To The Old Video Where She Calls Out A Guest For Her Unseasoned Chicken

You know she had to speak her truth!

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Oprah Winfrey is serious about her seasoning and speaking her truth.

An absolutely hilarious clip resurfaced and went viral recently, and it comes from a 2006 episode of her talk show when she had on Pillsbury Bake-Off prize recipient Anna Ginsberg. Anna won $1 million for her chicken recipe, so of course, Oprah had to taste it to see what the hype was all about–but unfortunately for the chef….she wasn’t really feeling it.

The host’s jaw dropped once she tasted the million dollar chicken and realized there was no seasoning on it.  After a long pause, Oprah says, “I do like it…I like it very much. I think, did we add salt and pepper? I think we needed salt and pepper.” When Ginsberg revealed that the recipe doesn’t include either of those ingredients, the audience erupts with laughter.

And just when the internet thought this awkward moment couldn’t get any better, Oprah came through to respond to this now-viral clip, revealing how she really felt once she tasted Anna’s $1 million dollar dish.

In a video posted to The Oprah Magazine’s Instagram, the woman herself decided to let us all know what was going through her head while trying to craft a response to what she was tasting back in 2006.

She starts by responding to Spencer, the one who initially tweeted out the clip saying, “Okay, Spencer, I don’t know whatever made you pull that tape out of the vault, but, made me laugh.”

Oprah continued saying, “I always wanted anybody who came on the show, no matter what they did, to have a good experience. And I also wanted to stay in my own truth while allowing them to have that good experience. I was having a moment of trying to decide, Do I want her to have a great time? What is my real moment of truth? Because the truth for me was that I am used to having salt and pepper on my chicken. That’s just the truth. That’s what I was thinking: this chicken needs some salt and pepper.”

Well, you heard Oprah! Speak your truth, even if it’s going to embarrass somebody on national TV.

Oprah Responds To The Old Video Where She Calls Out A Guest For Her Unseasoned Chicken was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
