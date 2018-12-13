CLOSE
Another Recall: Check Your Del Monte Canned Fiesta Corn

Another day, another recall! This time it’s Del Monte’s Canned Fiesta Corn Seasone with Red and Green Peppers. Apparently, the company issued the recall because of the product being under-processed. The recall is in 25 states including North Carolina.

When you check  your corn, look for 15.25 ounce (432g) cans with the UPC number 24000 02770 printed on the label. Dates stamped on the can include:

August 14, 2021

August 15, 2021

August 16, 2021

Sept 3, 2021

Sept 4, 2021

Sept 5, 2021

Sept 6, 2021

Sept 22, 2021

Sept 23, 2021

 

 

