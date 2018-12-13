A Harnett County jury found Angier Pastor, Rev. Pat Chisenhall, guilty for the wrongful death of his son-in-law, whom he shot and killed in 2013.

The Rev. Pat Chisenhall has said 23-year-old Christian Griggs was threatening him and breaking into his home when Chisenhall shot him six times with a .22-caliber semiautomatic rifle. Griggs was struck once in the stomach, once in the shoulder and four times in the back. The pastor was never criminally charged in the shooting, and said he was fearful for his and his daughter’s lives.

The Griggs’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Chisenhall in 2015, disputing his version of events.

They say their son was at the Chisenhall homestead to pick up his then 4-year-old daughter for scheduled visitation.

It took the 12-member jury about an hour and a half to return a unanimous verdict that Chisenhall is civilly liable for the wrongful death of Christian Griggs and was not protected by arguments of self defense, defense of his daughter’s life or defense of his home. They awarded $250,000 in damage to Griggs’ estate, money that will go to his 10-year-daughter Jaden.

Read more about this case and verdict at WRAL.com

Pastor Found Guilty Of Killing Son In Law was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: