UNC Athletes Oppose Return Of Silent Sam

Rally Protesting UNC's Confederate Era Monument 'Silent Sam' Held On Campus

Many current and former student athletes have added their names to an open letter opposing making provisions to return the controversial Silent Sam Statue to UNC’s campus.

Current and former student-athletes from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill were adding their names to an open letter to

University leaders have proposed a plan to build a $5.3 million “center for history and education” to house the controversial Silent Sam statue on campus and many including the athletes oppose this decision.

“We oppose any decision to keep Silent Sam on Carolina’s grounds,” the letter reads. It is addressed to Chancellor Carol Folt, the UNC Board of Trustees, the UNC Board of Governors, the North Carolina General Assembly and the North Carolina Historical Commission, among others.

