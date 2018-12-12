We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch Depending On Your Mood

With awards season coming around, controversy is bound to follow, especially in an entertainment industry that doesn’t always reward diverse voices.

This year, Regina King is the actress up for discussion, considering her stellar performances in T.V. and cinema. The 47-year-old actress, who’s been in the business since she was a teenager on 227, excelled this year with acclaimed performances on Netflix’s Seven Seconds and the movie If Beale Street Could Talk.

However, recently the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their nominations and King was nowhere to be found. The Internet was not amused.

I'm super confused as to why Regina King didn't get a #SAG nomination. Out of every show during this season, this is the one I figured would be the slam dunk. — KelleyLCarter (@KelleyLCarter) December 12, 2018

I'm still trying to unpack that not only did Regina King get snubbed at the #SAGAwards this morning, but only ONE non-white woman (Sandra Oh) was nominated in ANY of the individual categories across film and television. ONE in 25 nominees. — Erik Anderson (@awards_watch) December 12, 2018

Though King has been acknowledged to a degree with three Emmy wins, her diverse catalog of performances could definitely get more shine.

Especially when this woman literally has a performance to match your every shmood.

Hit the next pages to peep how her acting range can match whatever you’re going through. Each performance should prove why she’s SAG Award-worthy yesterday, today and tomorrow!

