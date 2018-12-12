CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch Depending On Your Mood

She has one for each messy feeling.

0 reads
Leave a comment
68th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards - Press Room

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

With awards season coming around, controversy is bound to follow, especially in an entertainment industry that doesn’t always reward diverse voices.

This year, Regina King is the actress up for discussion, considering her stellar performances in T.V. and cinema. The 47-year-old actress, who’s been in the business since she was a teenager on 227, excelled this year with acclaimed performances on Netflix’s Seven Seconds and the movie If Beale Street Could Talk.

However, recently the Screen Actors Guild Awards announced their nominations and King was nowhere to be found. The Internet was not amused.

 

Though King has been acknowledged to a degree with three Emmy wins, her diverse catalog of performances could definitely get more shine.

Especially when this woman literally has a performance to match your every shmood.

Hit the next pages to peep how her acting range can match whatever you’re going through. Each performance should prove why she’s SAG Award-worthy yesterday, today and tomorrow!

We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch Depending On Your Mood was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album,…
 1 hour ago
12.13.18
Boyz II Men Celebrate The Kickoff Of Their New Las Vegas Residency Show At The Mirage
Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Forms New…
 4 hours ago
12.13.18
Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall…
 4 hours ago
12.13.18
We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch…
 20 hours ago
12.13.18
{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to…
 20 hours ago
12.13.18
8 Seriously Beautiful Photos Of Emerging Model, Lori…
 21 hours ago
12.13.18
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Op-Ed: Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Host Of…
 2 days ago
12.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close