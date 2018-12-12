CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Michael Cohen Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Prison!

0 reads
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-RUSSIA-INVESTIGATION-COHEN

Source: TIMOTHY A. CLARY / Getty

Michael Cohen has been sentenced to 3 years in prison according to reports.

According to Cnn.com, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, said he takes “full responsibility” for the actions that he has previously pleaded guilty to during his appearance in a New York federal court on Wednesday.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Cohen’s sentencing is a part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Cohen’s attorney, Guy Petrillo, begged for leniency.

Was this a fair sentencing?

The Latest:

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

32 photos Launch gallery

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

Continue reading LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal

Social media was on fire after news broke the Michael Cohen has surrendered to the FBI. Donald Trump‘s former fixer and attorney reportedly pleaded guilty to campaign finance violations and multiple counts of bank and tax fraud. No word on what the reported plea deal entailed, but it may keep him out of jail. Social media was loving every minute of Cohen’s fall from Trump Tower. Check out the most hilarious (and Blackest!) reactions.

 

 

Michael Cohen Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Prison! was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Roll Up The Partition Please: Beyonce’s Self Titled…
 4 hours ago
12.13.18
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album,…
 7 hours ago
12.13.18
Boyz II Men Celebrate The Kickoff Of Their New Las Vegas Residency Show At The Mirage
Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Forms New…
 10 hours ago
12.13.18
Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall…
 11 hours ago
12.13.18
We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch…
 1 day ago
12.13.18
{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to…
 1 day ago
12.13.18
8 Seriously Beautiful Photos Of Emerging Model, Lori…
 1 day ago
12.13.18
“Power” Spin-Off Might Be A Reality
 1 day ago
12.13.18
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close