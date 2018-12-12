Michael Cohen Sentenced to 3 Yrs in Prison!

0 reads Leave a comment
Michael Cohen has been sentenced to 3 years in prison according to reports.
According to Cnn.com, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer,” Michael Cohen, said he takes “full responsibility” for the actions that he has previously pleaded guilty to during his appearance in a New York federal court on Wednesday.
Cohen’s sentencing is a part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. Cohen’s attorney, Guy Petrillo, begged for leniency.
Was this a fair sentencing?
LOL! The Blackest Reactions To Michael Cohen’s Guilty Plea Deal
