CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Kenya Moore Shows Off Beautiful Daughter, Brooklyn Doris For The First Time [PHOTO]

0 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Viewing Party

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Former “Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kenya Moore has had an amazing year. She got married to the love of her life, Marc Daly and then announced she was pregnant with a baby.

Last month, Kenya gave birth to her daughter, Brooklyn Doris and finally we get to see her cute little face.

SEE ALSO: Kenya Moore Having ‘Tough’ Recovery, After Having Complications During Labor

In an interview with PEOPLE, Kenya said, “I finally have everything I’ve dreamed of. She’s so perfect in so many ways. Makes 101 faces. This little angel …so beautiful. I feel so blessed. It’s all been so worth it.”

Nevertheless, even though Kenya has everything she wants and more, it didn’t come without some scares along the way. During the pregnancy doctors were concerned about Moore having an ectopic tubal pregnancy.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

She said, “There were so many scares along the way. We held our breath every time we went to the doctor.”

Moreover, in late October she also experienced preeclampsia, where she experienced extreme fluid retention as well as hight blood pressure.

Through it all Kenya as well as her baby girl are healthy and happy. Congratulations to Kenya Moore again and we can’t wait to see more of her family in the future.

See photos of Kenya Moore at her baby shower!

Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous

13 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous

Continue reading Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous

Slay! Kenya Moore’s Royalty-Themed Baby Shower Was Absolutely Gorgeous

 

The Latest:

Kenya Moore Shows Off Beautiful Daughter, Brooklyn Doris For The First Time [PHOTO] was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album,…
 1 hour ago
12.13.18
Boyz II Men Celebrate The Kickoff Of Their New Las Vegas Residency Show At The Mirage
Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Forms New…
 4 hours ago
12.13.18
Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall…
 4 hours ago
12.13.18
We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch…
 20 hours ago
12.13.18
{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to…
 20 hours ago
12.13.18
8 Seriously Beautiful Photos Of Emerging Model, Lori…
 21 hours ago
12.13.18
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Op-Ed: Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Host Of…
 2 days ago
12.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close