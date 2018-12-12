Urban One Honors: April Ryan Aims To “Aspire To Inspire”

Radio One Exclusive
| 12.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

April Ryan‘s exceptional coverage of the White House, withstanding attacks from #45 and republicans along the way has been remarkable, to say the least.  The bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks received the well-deserved Media Personality Of The Year award at the Inaugural Urban One Honors celebration on Sunday, December 9th at The Anthem.

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

More Backstage Moments From Urban One Honors

48 photos Launch gallery

More Backstage Moments From Urban One Honors

Continue reading More Backstage Moments From Urban One Honors

More Backstage Moments From Urban One Honors

Ryan’s strength and resolve encourages young media members to stay the course while never backing down. To fight for truth and be authentic. Ryan speaks on receiving this prestigious honor and gives advice to media professionals who are growing in this fast-paced, tough business.

See More!

Voices At Urban One Honors: K-Ci Readies For His First Solo Album

Voices At Urban One Honors: Marvin Sapp Talks Gospel Mecca & Commissioned Reunion!

 

2018 Urban One Honors - Show

On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

73 photos Launch gallery

On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

Continue reading On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

On Stage Moments At Urban One Honors

Urban One Honors: April Ryan Aims To “Aspire To Inspire” was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The 53rd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
On The 5th Anniversary Of Her Surprise Album,…
 3 hours ago
12.13.18
Boyz II Men Celebrate The Kickoff Of Their New Las Vegas Residency Show At The Mirage
Boyz II Men Singer Wanya Morris Forms New…
 6 hours ago
12.13.18
Janet Jackson Inducted To Rock And Roll Hall…
 6 hours ago
12.13.18
We Stan: Regina King Performances You Should Watch…
 22 hours ago
12.13.18
{BREAKING} Trump Former Attorney Michael Cohen Sentenced to…
 22 hours ago
12.13.18
8 Seriously Beautiful Photos Of Emerging Model, Lori…
 23 hours ago
12.13.18
“Power” Spin-Off Might Be A Reality
 1 day ago
12.13.18
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 1 day ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 1 day ago
12.12.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close