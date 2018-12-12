CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Still Not Tired Of This Video From 1996 When Patti LaBelle Forgot The Lyrics To “This Christmas”

26 reads
Leave a comment
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Houston

It’s that time of the year! We all gather around our computers and chuckle over this comedy gold from Patti LaBelle. Even if you’ve seen it, you’re going to want to watch it again. It should be your new Christmas tradition.

Back in 1996, Patti LaBelle was scheduled to perform This Christmas at the White House’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. But, there were a few problems:

-Patti didn’t know the words

-Her backup singers were missing

-The guy with the cue cards wasn’t quite fast enough

You’re welcome in advance. Enjoy!!

 

 

The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Show

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

11 photos Launch gallery

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

Continue reading Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

Baby Bump Watch: Meghan Markle Is Growing & Glowing

[caption id="attachment_3019805" align="alignleft" width="773"] Source: Joe Maher/BFC / Getty[/caption]   The #RoyalBaby is on its way! This October, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry via Kensington Palace announced that they have a little bun in the oven. "Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019," the announcement read. https://twitter.com/KensingtonRoyal/status/1051739344887848960 Since that statement, Meghan has been rocking some of the best pregnancy style we've seen all year. Take a look at her beautiful bump and her amazing pregnancy glow!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Follow Karen Clark on Social Media

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Christmas Tree Lighting , patti labelle , This Christmas

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Patti LaBelle - Majic Under The Stars 2018
Still Not Tired Of This Video From 1996…
 2 hours ago
12.12.18
Dear Queen, Taking Mental Health Breaks Are Necessary
 3 hours ago
12.12.18
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 3 hours ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 3 hours ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 3 hours ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 4 hours ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 4 hours ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 5 hours ago
12.12.18
Op-Ed: Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Host Of…
 22 hours ago
12.12.18
SiAngie Talk Performing Their Hit “Splash” with DreamDoll…
 24 hours ago
12.12.18
Can A Black Actor Play An Ape? Andy…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
Rest In Peace: ‘Power’ Cast Reacts As Beloved…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
Runner-ups: 6 People Who Can Host The Oscars…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Remy Ma Moderates Yandy And Juju’s…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close