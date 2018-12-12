Still Not Tired Of This Video From 1996 When Patti LaBelle Forgot The Lyrics To “This Christmas”

It’s that time of the year! We all gather around our computers and chuckle over this comedy gold from Patti LaBelle. Even if you’ve seen it, you’re going to want to watch it again. It should be your new Christmas tradition.

Back in 1996, Patti LaBelle was scheduled to perform This Christmas at the White House’s National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. But, there were a few problems:

-Patti didn’t know the words

-Her backup singers were missing

-The guy with the cue cards wasn’t quite fast enough

You’re welcome in advance. Enjoy!!

