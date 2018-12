SiAngie Talk Performing Their Hit “Splash” with DreamDoll For The First Time at #BoominHolidayz

The SiAngie Twins made a special appearance at Boomin Holidayz 2018 and joined DreamDoll for their collaborations “Splash”.

Related: SiAngie Twins Tease New Song featuring Dreamdoll with Mina SayWhat on #MinasHouse

On Air With Sir caught up with them backstage to discuss why they love making music, how “Splash” is one of their biggest records to date, and performing with DreamDoll for the first time ever.

