Voices At Urban One Honors: K-Ci Readies For His First Solo Album

12.11.18
Don’t get it confused. It’s still Jodeci all day long but singer K-Ci has decided to step out on his own and create a solo project for his many fans worldwide. At Urban One Honors, K-Ci showed us what we can expect has he gave us a medley of some of his greatest hits in the ’90s.

The lead singer for one of the baddest R&B groups of the ’90s sat down with us to talk about his upcoming solo venture with will have some heavy hitters on it. We learn what steps he is taking to make sure this project will be on that his day ones will love.

Voices At Urban One Honors: K-Ci Readies For His First Solo Album was originally published on mymajicdc.com

