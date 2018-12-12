Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter

Entertainment News
| 12.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Spider-Man is from Brooklyn and his name is Miles Morales, a teenager who was bitten by a radioactive spider while spray painting down in the subway. Like in the traditional Spider-Man story Miles suddenly develops mysterious powers that give him special abilities. Ending up at the wrong place at the wrong time, Miles crosses paths with Peter Parker, while he was in the middle of a battle with the evil Kingpin a madman who wants to open a portal to bring back his family, but instead of his family he cracks open the Spider-Verse.

This week on Extra Butter with Xilla Valentine, we get an inside look at Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse starring Brian Tyree Henry, Shamiek Moore, Luna Lauren Velez, Jake Johnson, and Oscar Award Winner Mahershala Ali. During our conversation, we spoke about how animated they had to get inside the sound booth. Jake said the director wanted realism so it was hard to half-ass the antics, “If you tried to phone it in, we had three directors with Chris and Phil in the room and they would call you on it.” Jake goes on to reveal that he’s not a man who loves to fake run while doing voice work, “But you gotta keep going until they would all say we believe it. So, in the end, you got to act like you’re running around and jumping and Thwip Thwip and all this but you got to go for it.”

Shamiek Moore was also surprised at some of the references they used because he would have said it a different way but he does recognize the mistakes gave character to Miles. Moore said, “I learned that by just going through the process of just talking and being like oh shoot I messed up… And I was like oh shoot they used that.”

Brian Tyree Henry plays the father of Miles and he was extremely thrilled to be able to work with his co-star. I keep saying this but Luna is my jam, I mean if you go back to NYU to OZ this is the jam. This is the quintessential mami of New York and I was like if that’s the case and this is who is playing my wife then I better really add my flavor.

With a great cast and a killer story Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse is the year’s best animated movie. Go see it when it hits theaters this Friday.

Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Legacy: How Usher’s Music Brings Out The Inner…
 4 mins ago
12.12.18
Praise! Chance The Rapper Going On Sabbatical To…
 9 mins ago
12.12.18
89th Annual Academy Awards - Press Room
Now That Kevin Hart Is Out……..Who Should Host…
 20 mins ago
12.12.18
Meet Your Friendly Brooklyn Spider-Man | Extra Butter
 45 mins ago
12.12.18
Surprised Black girl holding teddy bear toy on Christmas
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Has An Alternative For Elf…
 1 hour ago
12.12.18
A Broken Promise & Game 7 Of The…
 2 hours ago
12.12.18
Op-Ed: Kevin Hart Stepped Down As Host Of…
 19 hours ago
12.12.18
SiAngie Talk Performing Their Hit “Splash” with DreamDoll…
 21 hours ago
12.12.18
Can A Black Actor Play An Ape? Andy…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
Rest In Peace: ‘Power’ Cast Reacts As Beloved…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
Runner-ups: 6 People Who Can Host The Oscars…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
‘LHHNYS9’ Recap: Remy Ma Moderates Yandy And Juju’s…
 1 day ago
12.11.18
BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk &…
 2 days ago
12.10.18
The New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip…
 2 days ago
12.10.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close