Anything For Selenas: Family Creates Epic Selena Christmas Lights Display [VIDEO]

We’ve seen some epic Christmas light displays this year, whether it be at Zoo Lights or Magical Winter Lights down in La Marque but this display as an ode to Selena is up there!

The Hinojosa Family Lights created by homeowner Beto Hinojosa and his family originally had 60,000 lights last year. This year, they’ve upped it to 100,000.

How can you create a display like Hinojosa’s? “PVC pipe, rebar, Christmas lights and you can have a show,” Hinojosa said.

As an elementary school principal, Hinojosa got the idea from one of his student’s parents who also have a drive-thru display every year. The Hinojosa Family Lights display will be sequenced to Christmas Classics, songs from the Disney movie Coco, the Baby Shark viral sensation and of course, the Tejano Queen herself, Selena Quintanilla.

