Voices At Urban One Honors: Elle Varner Is Looking For “Ellevation” In 2019

Radio One Exclusive
| 12.11.18
Leave a comment
Elle Varner was one of the many performers at the Inaugural Urban One Honors celebration at The Anthem! Varnersung a medley of songs including her classic song “Refill” before premiering a brand new song entitled “Pour Me!” So does that mean that we can expect to hear more brand new music from the singer? Yes!

The “Voices At Urban One Honors,” Elle talks about releasing her first album in 7 years called “Ellevation.” Why did it take so long for Varner to release new music? What can we expect from the new album? Elle gives us the details in “Voices” at MGM National Harbor Presents Urban One Honors.

[caption id="attachment_3813621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] All of the stars were out for the biggest event of the year, Urban One Honors. Singer/Actress Brandy received the Cathy Hughes Excellence award while Jermaine Dupri was honored with the Living Legend Award. Urban One's own Tom Joyner was also on hand to received the Urban One Lifetime Achievement Award. [caption id="attachment_3813595" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] Gospel legend Bishop Marvin Sapp was presented with the "Inspiration Impact award" due to his work in music and the pulpit and "Power" star Rotimi took home the "Generation Next" award, proving that he is a rising star in this industry. Check out more of the honors here at Urban One Honors. Check out some of the most candid backstage moments with the award winners below.

Voices At Urban One Honors: Elle Varner Is Looking For “Ellevation” In 2019 was originally published on mymajicdc.com

