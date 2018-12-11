Voices At Urban One Honors: What Does Jermaine Dupri Mean To Da Brat

Radio One Exclusive
| 12.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Da Brat is the first female rapper to go platinum. She herself is a legend. This may not have happened if Jermaine Dupri doesn’t discover the rapper at a talent show. Da Brat shows her gratitude any chance she gets to her mentor and the man who helped her become one of the greatest women rhymers in history.

So of course if Dupri is getting honored with the Living Legend award at Urban One Honors, who better to inducted him than Da B-R-A-T.

Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

59 photos Launch gallery

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Continue reading Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Check Out The Stars On The Urban One Honors Red Carpet

Da Brat talks about what Dupri means to her career and as a person in Voices at MGM National Harbor presents Urban One Honors.

See More Episodes Of Voices

Voices At Urban One Honors: Brandy Honored & Ray J Breaks Down Nursery Rhymes

Voices At Urban One Honors: Jermaine Dupri Breaks Down The Moment He Created So So Def

Voices At Urban One Honors: Jade Novah Is Becoming More Than A Viral Sensation

Behind The Scenes: Urban One Honors

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

93 photos Launch gallery

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

Continue reading Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

Behind The Scenes At Urban One Honors

[caption id="attachment_3813621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] All of the stars were out for the biggest event of the year, Urban One Honors. Singer/Actress Brandy received the Cathy Hughes Excellence award while Jermaine Dupri was honored with the Living Legend Award. Urban One's own Tom Joyner was also on hand to received the Urban One Lifetime Achievement Award. [caption id="attachment_3813595" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Christian / Brian Christian Photography[/caption] Gospel legend Bishop Marvin Sapp was presented with the "Inspiration Impact award" due to his work in music and the pulpit and "Power" star Rotimi took home the "Generation Next" award, proving that he is a rising star in this industry. Check out more of the honors here at Urban One Honors. Check out some of the most candid backstage moments with the award winners below.

Voices At Urban One Honors: What Does Jermaine Dupri Mean To Da Brat was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Can A Black Actor Play An Ape? Andy…
 1 hour ago
12.11.18
Rest In Peace: ‘Power’ Cast Reacts As Beloved…
 2 hours ago
12.11.18
Runner-ups: 6 People Who Can Host The Oscars…
 2 hours ago
12.11.18
BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk &…
 19 hours ago
12.10.18
The New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip…
 19 hours ago
12.10.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Porsha Brings Dennis To Tears With…
 1 day ago
12.10.18
British Soccer Player Blames Fan Abuse On Media…
 2 days ago
12.09.18
Let It Gooo: 10 Classic Shows We’d Rather…
 3 days ago
12.09.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 4 days ago
12.09.18
Listen To Black Women| Do You Feel The…
 4 days ago
12.10.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Teacher Has Social Media…
 4 days ago
12.10.18
The Rewind: Michael B Jordan Delivers a Knockout…
 4 days ago
12.10.18
Watch Avengers 4 ENDGAME Trailer [Video]
 4 days ago
12.07.18
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys
 5 days ago
12.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close