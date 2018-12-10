‘Power’ Crewmember Killed In Location Accident In Brooklyn

The Hollywood Reporter Reports, A crew member on the Starz series Power has died after being struck by a car while working on set in Brooklyn early Monday Morning.

Pedro Jimenez, 63, died after being hit by an SUV about 4:20 a.m. ET Monday. Jimenez was reportedly working as a production assistant and setting up traffic cones as the show prepared for a location shoot in Brooklyn.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the members of our Power family,” Starz said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with Mr. Jimenez’s family as we work to fully understand what has happened.”

According to New York police, Jimenez was placing cones to set up a parking lane for production vehicles when he was struck by a Ford Explorer driven by a 64-year-old man. The driver was not connected to the production. The NYPD is investigating.

Production on the series has reportedly temporarily shut down out of respect for Jimenez and to allow the cast and crew time to grieve.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths 23 photos Launch gallery Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths 1. Charmayne Maxwell 1 of 23 2. Lisa Lopes 2 of 23 3. Paul Walker 3 of 23 4. Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat died at age 27 from a cocaine-heroin overdose. AP 4 of 23 5. Whitney Houston died in February of this year at age 48 by drowning. (AP) 5 of 23 6. Michael Jackson died from cardiac arrest caused from a lethal dose of propofol. 6 of 23 7. Dinah Washington died at age 39 from an accidental overdose of Rx drugs. AP 7 of 23 8. Gerald Levert died at age 40 of an overdose of Rx drugs. (AP) 8 of 23 9. Amy Winehouse died in July of 2011 at age 27 of alcohol poisoning. (AP) 9 of 23 10. Bruce Lee died in 1973 at the age of 33 from a reaction to a pain killer. (AP) 10 of 23 11. Brandon Lee died in 1993 during the filming of 'The Crow' at age 28. (AP) 11 of 23 12. Marilyn Monroe died in 1962 at age of 36 of a drug overdose. (AP) 12 of 23 13. Jimi Hendrix died in 1970 at the age of 27 of a drug overdose. (AP) 13 of 23 14. Rapper Chris Kelly of the group Kris Kross died of a suspected cocaine/heroine overdose in 2013. (AP) 14 of 23 15. Russell Jones, aka Ol' Dirty Bastard, died in 2004 at age 35. (AP) 15 of 23 16. Anna Nicole Smith died at age 39 from a Rx drug overdose. (AP) 16 of 23 17. Rapper Chad Butler, aka Pimp C, died in 2007 at age 33 of a Rx overdose. (AP) 17 of 23 18. Heath Ledger died in 2008 at age 28 of an accidental Rx overdose. (AP) 18 of 23 19. Rob Pilatus of Milli Vanilli died in 1998 at age 33 of an overdose. (AP) 19 of 23 20. DJ Screw's death was an accidental codeine overdose. (AP) 20 of 23 21. Brittany Murphy died in 2009 at age 32 of mulitiple drug intoxication. (AP) 21 of 23 22. Janis Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27 of a herion overdose. (AP) 22 of 23 23. Elvis Presley died in 1977 at age 42 of cardiac arrhythmia by years of drug use. 23 of 23 Skip ad Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

‘Power’ Crewmember Killed In Location Accident In Brooklyn was originally published on blackamericaweb.com