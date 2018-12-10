CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk & Fun Of Afrobeats

1 reads
Leave a comment
Nedessy

Source: PlaybookMG / PlaybookMG

HelloBeautiful.com’s “Base Level” column features the hottest new artists we’re buzzing about. Before they make it to the summit of superstardom, we spot them at base level–the beginning of their hopeful journey to the top.

Name: Nedessy L’Amour (aka Cherie Coco)

Hometown: Frederick, MD by way of Paris, France

Musical Influences: Michael Jackson, Sade, Lauryn Hill, Foxy Brown, Beyonce

Biggest Break Thus Far: Traveling and performing overseas in Paris and Morocco

How Do You Describe Your Sound? Different, unique, fun, edgy!

If you were the offspring of any entertainer (dead or alive) who would be your parents? Michael Jackson and Sade

What do you want fans to walk away with when they hear your music? I just fans to feel inspired, hopeful, and to embrace their self-confidence

What’s next? Big Tings! You’ll have to stick around to find out.

BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk & Fun Of Afrobeats was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
BASE LEVEL: Nedessy’s Music Channels The Funk &…
 4 hours ago
12.10.18
The New Season Of ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip…
 5 hours ago
12.10.18
‘RHOAS11’ Recap: Porsha Brings Dennis To Tears With…
 20 hours ago
12.10.18
British Soccer Player Blames Fan Abuse On Media…
 1 day ago
12.09.18
Let It Gooo: 10 Classic Shows We’d Rather…
 2 days ago
12.09.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 3 days ago
12.09.18
Listen To Black Women| Do You Feel The…
 3 days ago
12.10.18
Professional Or No? Curvy Teacher Has Social Media…
 3 days ago
12.10.18
The Rewind: Michael B Jordan Delivers a Knockout…
 3 days ago
12.10.18
Watch Avengers 4 ENDGAME Trailer [Video]
 3 days ago
12.07.18
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys
 4 days ago
12.07.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye’s Slavery Comments
 4 days ago
12.07.18
Regina King Opens Up About Her Praiseworthy Scene…
 4 days ago
12.07.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender?…
 4 days ago
12.07.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close