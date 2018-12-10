Black Gay Couple Brutally Attacked At Their Own Home In Hate Crime

While people complain the LGBTQ community is “too sensitive,” hate crimes are still on the rise, especially against LGBTQ people of color. According to the Human Rights Campaign, Black LGBTQ people are “twice as likely to experience any physical violence, twice as likely to experience discrimination and 1.4 times more likely to experience threats and intimidation during acts of hate violence.”

A couple in Las Vegas is the latest example.

According to Fox5, Charles Clements and his partner, Vincent, were ambushed Nov. 29 at their home. Charles picked up Vincent from his job at Walmart but they did not know they were being followed. Charles told Fox5, “I was about to unlock the door, the next thing I hear, he’s calling my name. I come back, I see my boyfriend fighting with the guy.”

The fight went to their front porch and a glass table was knocked over. Charles explained, “There was a lot of glass on the floor so the guy came around. He picked up the glass. I was like, ‘Don’t do that.’ And he started stabbing my boyfriend in the back. The guy was kicking him in his ribs.” Charles also said, “Neighbors, everybody just looking. Nobody called the police.”

Then the two men drove away and they called 911. Vincent’s ribs were broken and his lung was punctured. Charles was hit in the head with a piece of glass and was released from the hospital on Friday.

Vincent said one of the attackers was a co-worker at Walmart. “It was all about gay bashing,” Charles said. “The guy came up to my boyfriend’s job, calling him an abomination, calling him fag.” They are now looking for a a new place to live, “I don’t want to be in this apartment no more because I’m afraid they’re going to come back,” he said.

Thankfully, two men were arrested after one of the alleged assailants left their identification at the scene. Fox5 reports, “Kealan Abraham, 34, and Andre Duncan, 39, were arrested on Dec. 2 for battery with a deadly weapon, battery with use of deadly weapon result of substantial bodily harm and conspiracy to commit criminal contempt, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.” Abraham is claiming the attacked was not “hate motivated.”

