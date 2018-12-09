CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

New Bern Ave Shooting Leaves 1 Dead 2 Injured

6 reads
Leave a comment
Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

At approximately 3am , on New Bern Avenue, a shooting took place.

Leaving one man dead, while the man and woman injured during the shooting were taken to Wake Med Hospital.

The shooting, caused police to block the Level Night Club area as they investigated the area.

It was said that the body of the male victim was seen in the parking lot of the club.

No updates on why this occurred , but an investigation is taking place to understand what lead to the situation.

Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

New Bern Ave Shooting Leaves 1 Dead 2 Injured was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
British Soccer Player Blames Fan Abuse On Media…
 6 hours ago
12.09.18
Let It Gooo: 10 Classic Shows We’d Rather…
 1 day ago
12.09.18
White Supremacist Who Ran Over Anti-Racism Protester Heather…
 2 days ago
12.09.18
Watch Avengers 4 ENDGAME Trailer [Video]
 2 days ago
12.07.18
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys
 3 days ago
12.07.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye’s Slavery Comments
 3 days ago
12.07.18
Regina King Opens Up About Her Praiseworthy Scene…
 3 days ago
12.07.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender?…
 3 days ago
12.07.18
Atlanta’s HIV Epidemic Is As Bad As Third…
 3 days ago
12.07.18
Queen P Makes Moves: The Beat Ya Feet…
 3 days ago
12.07.18
Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Donates $430,000 To Two…
 3 days ago
12.07.18
Wite Feet: This Video Of Emilie Brooklyn Proves…
 3 days ago
12.07.18
Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes
Golden Globe Nominees Announced
 3 days ago
12.06.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Kingsley’s Threat To Andre Has Us…
 4 days ago
12.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close