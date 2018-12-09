Nick Cannon With The Receipts That Kevin Hart Isn’t The Only One With An Offensive Twitter Past

Recently Kevin Hart had the fastest announcement to denouncement of hosting the Oscars. After being asked to apologize for offensive tweets in 2009-2010 that expressed homophobic feelings.

Hart posted a video stating that the academy asked him to apologize or step down. He said ” I’ve addressed this several times, this is not the first time that this has come up. I’ve addressed it. I’ve spoken on it. I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. ”

He continues to say “the same energy that went into finding those old tweets , could have have been the same energy to find the response to the questions that have been asked.” He feels we “reward internet trolls” and stands by his decision to not address the matter anymore.

As Hart stepped down, good friend Nick Cannon stepped up to find some very strong tweets that expressed harsh homophobic statements. Cannon found a tweet from Chelsea Handler, that said ” This is what a fag bird likes like when he flexes. ” June of 2010.

Interesting🤔 I wonder if there was any backlash here… https://t.co/0TlNvgYeIj — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Nick had time to find a tweet from Sarah Silverman in May 2010, saying “I don’t mean this in a hateful way but the new bachelorette’s a faggot”.

And I fucking love Wreck it Ralph!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/6cHA1EQEkg — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

Even more recent, in 2012 Amy Schumer tweeting “Enjoy skyfall fags. I’m bout to get knee deep in Helen Hunt # thesessions”.

🤔 I’m just saying… should we keep going??? https://t.co/1kESA82WqR — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) December 8, 2018

It’s safe to say we all wish we had friends like Nick Cannon, who took some energy to defend his friend. This showing that the Kevin Hart isn’t the only one that has made a mistake, but that he’s the only receiving punishment… again.

