Omarosa Takes A Swipe At John Kelly’s Dismissal As White House Chief Of Staff

There’s an old saying: what goes around comes around. That’s how Omarosa Manigault Newman responded to news that the White House chief of staff John Kelly, who fired Omarosa last year, was ousted from his job.

The former reality TV star called Kelly’s dismissal “karma.”

President Donald Trump announced Saturday that Kelly will leave his job by the end of this year. Kelly was increasingly isolated in the White House and lost favor with the president, according to the Associated Press.

“John Kelly will be leaving — I don’t know if I can say retiring — but he’s a great guy. John Kelly will be leaving at the end of the year. We’ll be announcing who will be taking John’s place — it might be on an interim basis. I’ll be announcing that over the next day or two, but John will be leaving at the end of the year. … I appreciate his service very much,” the president stated.

In December 2017, Kelly fired Omarosa who worked at the White House as an aide to Trump. Omarosa provided NBC News with an audio recording in August of Kelly firing her in the Situation Room.

“It’s come to my attention over the last few months that there’s been some pretty, in my opinion, significant integrity issues,” Kelly told Omarosa.

She took it as a threat when Kelly suggested that a smooth exit from the White House would help her reputation.

“I think it’s important to understand that if we can make this a friendly departure we can all be, you know, you can look at your time here in the White House as a year of service to the nation, and then you can go on without any type of difficulty in the future relative to your reputation,” Kelly said on the tape.

Kelly, a retired Marine Corps four-star general came to the White House in June 2017 after serving briefly as Trump’s homeland security secretary. He was expected to be the adult in the room and bring order to the chaotic White House.

His no-nonsense approach to managing the White House and who had access to the president alienated some Trump allies, causing him to become isolated to have a diminished role, according to the Associated Press. At the same time, he openly talked about the tribulations of working for the president, which angered Trump.

During this time at the White House, Kelly created controversy when he tried to slander Florida’s Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson, who was feuding with Trump over his mistreatment of Army Sgt. La David Johnson’s widow Myeshia Johnson.

Kelly also ignited controversy when he disregarded slavery as a cause of the Civil War and praised Confederate General Robert E. Lee during an interview with Fox News.

Omarosa Takes A Swipe At John Kelly’s Dismissal As White House Chief Of Staff was originally published on newsone.com