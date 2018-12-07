CLOSE
TJMS
HomeTJMS

Michelle And Chad Are Over!

1 reads
Leave a comment

(Photo credit: Michelle Williams Instagram)

People Magazine reports that Michelle Williams and Chad Johnson have called it quits!

The Destiny’s Child singer made the announcement in via Instagram Story on Friday morning the same day she dropped her latest single, “Fearless.”

“I still remain fearless,” she wrote in simple white text on a black background. “I guess I still remain single! Things didn’t work out. The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don’t wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS”

Williams and Johnson, 40, announced their engagement in April.

7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other

Continue reading 7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other

7 Photos Of Michelle Williams & Chad Johnson Showing Their Love For Each Other

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Michelle And Chad Are Over! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch Avengers 4 ENDGAME Trailer [Video]
 7 hours ago
12.07.18
Here Are Your State’s Favorite Christmas Toys
 20 hours ago
12.07.18
Leah’s Lemonade: Kim Kardashian Defends Kanye’s Slavery Comments
 21 hours ago
12.07.18
Regina King Opens Up About Her Praiseworthy Scene…
 22 hours ago
12.07.18
2015 MTV Video Music Awards
Is Nicki Minaj Dating A Registered Sex Offender?…
 22 hours ago
12.07.18
Atlanta’s HIV Epidemic Is As Bad As Third…
 24 hours ago
12.07.18
Queen P Makes Moves: The Beat Ya Feet…
 24 hours ago
12.07.18
Good Deeds! Tyler Perry Donates $430,000 To Two…
 24 hours ago
12.07.18
Wite Feet: This Video Of Emilie Brooklyn Proves…
 1 day ago
12.07.18
Unveiling Of The New 2009 Golden Globe Statuettes
Golden Globe Nominees Announced
 1 day ago
12.06.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Kingsley’s Threat To Andre Has Us…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
Michelle Obama Always Has George W. Bush Smitten,…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
After Announcing Her Split With Offset, Cardi B…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
HELLO WORLD: Bonaire Is The Perfect Island Antidote…
 2 days ago
12.06.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close